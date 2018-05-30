Tsege: 'I could still be in politics at 100'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Andargachew Tsege on release after four years on Ethiopia death row

British citizen Andargachew Tsege has been freed after spending four years on death row in Ethiopia.

The government had accused him of plotting a coup and had sentenced him to death in absentia in 2009.

He was detained in Yemen and sent to Ethiopia in 2014.

  • 30 May 2018
Go to next video: Emails raise query over 'terrorist'