'Tell me why my skin colour scares you'

Survivor of the Rwandan Genocide makes plea for peace.
Clemantine Wamariya, who fled the Rwandan Genocide aged six, has said the country where people are living together ‘every single day’ shows the ‘power of forgiveness’.
Speaking to KT Tunstall and Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 live, the human rights advocate made a plea for peace saying:
“Wherever we have fear, let’s add some curiosity.”
17 May 2018
