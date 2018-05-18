'I am not keeping quiet over corruption'

Media player
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on fighting corruption
Nigeria's former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said she will not stay silent over corruption.
The Harvard-educated economist has written the book Fighting Corruption is Dangerous about her time in office
She spoke to presenter Peter Okwoche on BBC Focus on Africa.
18 May 2018
