Messi leaves SA fan in tears after shirt signing
A South African fan cried tears of joy after Messi signed his Barcelona shirt.
Barcelona are in South Africa to play Mamelodi Sundowns in the Mandela Cup.
It commemorates 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela.
16 May 2018
