The children sent to work for the gods

Video

Thousands of women across West Africa have been enslaved by a centuries-old practice called “trokosi”.

Girls are forced to live and work with priests in shrines, some for the rest of their lives, to “pay” for the sins of family members.

Brigitte Sossou Perenyi was one of those girls. Twenty years after she was freed, she goes on a journey to understand what trokosi really is and why her family gave her away.

Click here to watch the full documentary from BBC Africa's new investigations unit, Africa Eye.