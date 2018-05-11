Mother searches for her son after dam burst

Media player
Kenya's Patel dam burst: Search continues for survivors
At least 41 people have died and dozens others are unaccounted for after a dam burst in Kenya.
The breach happened on Wednesday near the town of Solai, 190km (120 miles) north-west of the capital, Nairobi.
11 May 2018
