‘We use superglue to cover our wounds’
Salt-mining in Uganda: ‘We use superglue to cover our wounds’

In south-western Uganda people use a centuries-old technique to mine salt.

The work is mainly done by women.

It is arduous and often painful, but helps provide for their families.

Produced by Patience Atuhaire and Allan Atulinda.

  • 10 May 2018
