Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salt-mining in Uganda: ‘We use superglue to cover our wounds’
In south-western Uganda people use a centuries-old technique to mine salt.
The work is mainly done by women.
It is arduous and often painful, but helps provide for their families.
Produced by Patience Atuhaire and Allan Atulinda.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-44057997/salt-mining-in-uganda-we-use-superglue-to-cover-our-woundsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window