Nigeria’s deadly cough syrup epidemic

Nigeria’s deadly codeine cough syrup epidemic
In Nigeria, thousands of young people are addicted to codeine cough syrup – a medicine that’s become a street drug.
But who makes this syrup? And who sells it to Nigeria’s students?
BBC Africa has gone undercover to investigate.
30 Apr 2018
