Busting Africa's immunisation myths
As World Immunization Week draws to a close, there are still myths being spread which are keeping many Africans from protecting themselves from diseases. But is there any truth behind the myths?
The BBC's Emmanuelle Lhoni reports.
27 Apr 2018
