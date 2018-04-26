Female bikers revving up for healthcare

Media player
African female bikers raising health awareness in Nigeria
The FBI, Female Bikers Initiative, is a group of Nigerian women taking health awareness across their country, on their motorbikes.
Video Journalist: Ema Edosio, BBC Pidgin
