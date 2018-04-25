Media player
Pimpin' rides, African style
Young Ugandan entrepreneur Christine Namubiru Mutebi is the co-founder of 1620 Footsteps, a design company finding success transforming car interiors with African fabrics.
Video producer: Patience Atuhaire
25 Apr 2018
