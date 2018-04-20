Rubber bullets fired at S Africa protests
South Africa protests in Mahikeng after Ramaphosa return

Police fired rubber bullets to break up crowds of protesters on Friday shortly before South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to arrive in the troubled North West province.

Clashes have taken place in the area where protesters are demanding jobs, housing and an end to corruption.

