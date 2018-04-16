'Leaving office not a train smash'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Botswana's Ian Khama: Leaving office not a train smash

In his 10 years as Botswana's President, Ian Khama was not afraid to speak out against other African leaders when he thought they had outstayed their welcome.

He has now just bowed out and has been reflecting on his time in office and the change in his life with Focus on Africa's Veronque Edwards.

  • 16 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The love story that shocked the world