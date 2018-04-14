Thousands at Winnie Mandela funeral
Crowds have gathered in a stadium in Soweto to say farewell to the anti-apartheid campaigner, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mrs Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of Nelson Mandela, died earlier this month at the age of 81.

