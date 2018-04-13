Meet Winnie Mandela's dressmaker

Media player
Meet Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's dressmaker
Sonwabile Ndamase made dresses for anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died last week at the age of 81.
He tells the BBC how her activism influenced her taste in fashion.
Video journalist: Darren Wardrobe
13 Apr 2018
