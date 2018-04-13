Meet Winnie Mandela's dressmaker
Video

Sonwabile Ndamase made dresses for anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died last week at the age of 81.

He tells the BBC how her activism influenced her taste in fashion.

Video journalist: Darren Wardrobe

