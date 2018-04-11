South Africa celebrates Winnie Mandela
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Africa pays tribute to Winnie Mandela

Thousands of people have paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a memorial service in Soweto.

The anti-apartheid campaigner and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first black president, died on 2 April.

Mourners, many clad in the green and yellow colours of the ruling African National Congress, danced and sang in a soccer stadium under grey skies.

  • 11 Apr 2018