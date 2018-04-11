Thousands commemorate Winnie Mandela
Thousands of people have attended a memorial service in South Africa to commemorate the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The anti-apartheid campaigner and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first black president, died on 2 April.

