'I love basketball so much I play with one leg'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Benin basketball star on returning to the court after a car crash
Faouziatou Ibrahima was the captain of Benin's Junior National Basketball team, but after she was involved in a car accident her life changed.
-
17 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-43731530/benin-basketball-star-on-returning-to-the-court-after-a-car-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window