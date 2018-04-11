Algeria plane crash scene footage emerges
Footage from the scene of a deadly plane crash in Algeria has emerged.

Local TV news reports showed smoke coming off the wreckage in a field.

The incident happened shortly after the plane took off from Boufarik military airport near the capital Algiers.

The reasons for the crash remain unclear.

Ambulances were at the scene and injured people were being transferred to hospital, local media reported.

  • 11 Apr 2018