Zeleke: We don't want civil war

Video

Neamin Zeleke is one of Ethiopia's opposition leaders in exile. He is part of the Ginbot 7 movement which has embraced armed resistance to the Addis Ababa government.

He tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that his group does not want a civil war in Ethiopia and will give the country's prime minister a chance as long as he honours his pledges.

