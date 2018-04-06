South Africa's Jacob Zuma appears in court
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Africa's Jacob Zuma appears in court

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in court on Friday in a long-awaited corruption case.

Mr Zuma denies the charges and addressed supporters outside the Durban High Court.

  • 06 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The Zuma presidency: Scandals and successes