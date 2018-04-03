‘People don’t believe what I do is real’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the Ethiopian man who walks on his hands

Dirar Abohoy has been walking on his hands since he was a child.

The 32-year old, who lives in Tigray in northern Ethiopia, likes to perform on his hands, but not everyone is a fan of his work.

Produced by BBC News Tigrinya

Video journalist: Berihu Lilay

  • 03 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Is this the world's toughest commute?