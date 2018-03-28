Media player
Swapping prison for the stage
Michael Balogun was on day release from prison when he started work in the canteen at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. The people and ideas he encountered there were to turn his life around - but first he had to impress Rada's chef.
Listen to the full story on BBC World Service's Outlook
28 Mar 2018
