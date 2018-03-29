Gay love story triumphs despite attempted ban
Inxeba wins South Africa film award despite ban attempt

Inxeba (The Wound) has won six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards, including Best Film, despite an ongoing campaign to have it banned from cinemas.

Traditional leaders were furious at the film's portrayal of gay love against a backdrop of a rite of passage ceremony for young men from the Xhosa ethnic group.

Video producer: Christian Parkinson

