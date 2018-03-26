'Found beside her murdered mother'

Video

The British government says there's been a "horrifying escalation of violence" in the Democratic Republic of Congo – a country where 13 million people are now in need of humanitarian aid.

Under the current president, Joseph Kabila, the DRC has been marred by civil war, corruption, and government repression.

One area that's seen an increase in violence is the province of Ituri, where two ethnic groups, the Lendu and the Hemma, are again in conflict.

Our Africa Editor Fergal Keane travelled to Maze, where forty people were killed in a recent village massacre.