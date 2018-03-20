Last male northern white rhino dies
His death at the age of 45 leaves only two females - his daughter and granddaughter - of the subspecies alive in the world.

Hope for preserving the northern white rhino now lies in developing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) techniques.

  • 20 Mar 2018
