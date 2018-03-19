Media player
Video
Ce Ghanéen imite le cri des animaux à la perfection
L'adolescent ghanéen, Justice Osei, a du talent pour imiter 50 espèces animales.
Il veut entrer au livre Guinness des records du monde.
Très jeune, il a découvert qu'il a un talent inhabituel: imiter les cris des animaux qui l'entourent.
Depuis, il a appris d'autres cris et a désormais près de 50 cris dans son répertoire.
La BBC l'a rencontré.
19 Mar 2018
