The teenager with a zoo in his mouth
Video

Ghanaian animal imitator has Guinness World Record ambitions

As a boy, Justice Osei from Ghana discovered he had an unusual talent: imitating the sounds of his sheep, goats and other local wildlife.

Since then he has taught himself many more, and now has more than 50 species in his vocal menagerie. He performed some of them for BBC Pidgin.

  • 19 Mar 2018
