Zimbabwe's ousted Robert Mugabe: 'We must undo this disgrace'
Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe gives his first TV interview since he was ousted from power in November, claiming he was removed through military force.
Speaking to South African broadcaster SABC, he also criticised the country's new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, for turning against him.
15 Mar 2018
