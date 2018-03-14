'Kabila will not seek re-election in DRC'

Video

The Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bruno Tshibala, says the armed forces have managed to restore peace and dismantle the armed militias in the Kasai region.

He told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that elections will take place as scheduled in December of this year and that President Kabila would not seek a third term in upcoming elections, in accordance with the country's constitution.

