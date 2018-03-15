Media player
African women 'inspire comic book heroes'
You may have heard of Wonder Woman and Black Panther, but what about Queen Amina and Ireti Moremi?
Discover the animation houses creating characters inspired by African women.
Animator: Manuella Bonomi. Producers: Ony Nwaohuocha and Elaine Okyere
15 Mar 2018
