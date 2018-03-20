Malawi's Afro-soul one-man band

Media player
Faith Mussa: Malawi’s electronic one-man band of Afro-soul
Faith Mussa is an Afro-soul singer, songwriter and guitarist, combining traditional African vibes with modern sounds.
He dropped by BBC Focus on Africa studio to talk about his music and describe what it was like playing at the Glastonbury music festival last year.
