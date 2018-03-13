Media player
Superhero Sandale-man is Senegal's Black Panther
The director of a film about African superhero Sandale-man hopes more characters like this will bring money to the continent instead of Hollywood.
The Senegalese hero fights crime by throwing sandals at villains.
Co-director of Sandale-man Jean Jacques Toué, says what started out as a joke became a tool for local representation.
Video journalist : Raïssa Ioussouf
13 Mar 2018
