Video

Aged eight, Nice Leng'ete was destined to undergo female genital mutilation, leave school and be married off to an older man, according to Maasai tradition.

She not only fought against FGM for herself but, through her bravery and persistence, helped overturn this centuries-old practice for thousands of Maasai girls across Kenya and Tanzania.

This is her story.

Video produced by Ellen Tsang and Andrea Kennedy. Footage by Ken Mungai.