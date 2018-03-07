The Gambian footballer tackling marriage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gambian footballer tackling marriage
Aminata Camara is the Gambian Under-17 football captain – but her family want her to stop playing and get married.
One in three girls in Gambia is married before 18.
07 Mar 2018
