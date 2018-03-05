The challenges for Sierra Leone's next president
What challenges face Sierra Leone's next president?

Sierra Leone votes for a new president on 7 March. The BBC's Umaru Fofana looks ahead to the challenges the new leader will face.

  • 05 Mar 2018
  • From the section Africa
