Safe landing for baby chimp

Baby chimp rescued from poachers in Africa
Mussa, a baby chimpanzee, was rescued from poachers in Africa and flown to a new home.
The orphaned animal sat with his pilot as they travelled to a new home, Lwiro Primates in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
04 Mar 2018
