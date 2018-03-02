Soldiers tackle Burkina Faso attackers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burkina Faso attack: Security forces tackle Ouagadougou gunmen

Burkina Faso and French forces tackle gunmen who attacked the French embassy in the capital, Ouagadougou.

A number of attackers and security forces personnel have been killed.

  • 02 Mar 2018
  • From the section Africa