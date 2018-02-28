The mystery of 'Nigeria's Mona Lisa'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ben Enwonwu's Nigerian masterpiece 'Tutu' sold at auction

A painting by one of Nigeria's best known modern artists that was lost for almost 40 years has sold at an auction for £1.2m ($1.7m).

The artwork, known as Tutu, is of a Nigerian princess, which Ben Enwonwu painted in 1974.

  • 28 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa
Go to next video: The rise of African contemporary art