'Peace' coming back to South Sudan

South Sudan's Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth believes, contrary to the views of international observers, that his country is turning a corner and can look forward to a brighter future.

South Sudan's first six and half years as an independent country has seen brutal civil conflict, a broken economy, corruption and famine - despite potential oil wealth.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 26 February on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)