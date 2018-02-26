Losing his sight ended his MMA career...
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Losing his sight ended his MMA career...

but now he's helping other blind people learn to defend themselves.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa