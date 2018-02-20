Rubbish dump collapse kills
Mozambique rubbish dump collapse kills at least 17 people, after heavy rain crushes five homes during the night.

Emergency services say there are likely to be more victims under the waste.

  • 20 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa
