Video
How Malawi reduced infant mortality
Every year 2.6m babies around the world don't survive beyond a month.
A report published by UNICEF says many of these deaths are preventable.
In Malawi the number of infant deaths is dropping, here's how they did it.
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Africa
