'I knew I had to get out' of DR Congo
The crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo has produced millions of refugees, more than Syria, Yemen or Iraq.
Last month 20,000 people fled to neighbouring Uganda where many families are still left separated.
17 Feb 2018
Africa
These are external links and will open in a new window