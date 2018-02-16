Black Panther star on 'reimagining Africa'
Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o on 'reimagining Africa'

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o talks exclusively to BBC Africa’s Kim Chakanetsa about the groundbreaking superhero film, which features a predominantly black cast.

  • 16 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa
