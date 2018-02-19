Is this the world's toughest commute?

Media player
Ethiopian cliff church gives priest daily test of faith
In the remote mountains of northern Ethiopia, a lone priest scales a 250m cliff each day to reach his church and study ancient books containing religious secrets.
Produced by: Charlie Northcott, Kalkidan Yibeltal and Berihu Lilay.
19 Feb 2018
