Tsvangirai: The man who took on Robert Mugabe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tsvangirai: The man who took on Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, has died at the age of 65.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa