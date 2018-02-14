'It feels like a normal place to go on holiday'
British package holidays resume in Tunisia after attack

Tour operator Thomas Cook has resumed package holidays to Tunisia, almost three years on from the beach attack in which 30 Britons were killed.

Honeymooners Dale and Courtney were on board the first flight.

  • 14 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa
