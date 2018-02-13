ANC seeks 'amicable' Zuma resolution

Media player
South Africa's ruling ANC party recalls President Zuma
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has formally asked President Jacob Zuma to resign.
Ace Magashule, the ANC's secretary-general, told reporters the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) wants an "amicable solution".
13 Feb 2018
