ANC seeks 'amicable' Zuma resolution
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Africa's ruling ANC party recalls President Zuma

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has formally asked President Jacob Zuma to resign.

Ace Magashule, the ANC's secretary-general, told reporters the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) wants an "amicable solution".

  • 13 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa
Go to next video: S Africa 'captured by corrupt elements'