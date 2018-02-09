Video

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmajo, has told the BBC his government is on course to defeat al-Shabab militants, although many challenges remain.

Mr Abdullahi also said he regretted the loss of life from US drone attacks, but defended the decision to employ aerial assaults.

The president was speaking to the BBC’s Ferdinand Omondi, who began asking him how he would assure the safety of Somalis in the face of constant Islamist attacks.